Etihad to introduce Boeing 787 on Cairo route

Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways will introduce a 299-seat next-generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its daily mid-morning schedule from Abu Dhabi to Cairo starting October 28.

Etihad Airways currently operates four daily services, the most frequent number of flights operated by any UAE airline to the Egyptian capital.

“The introduction of the state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner on the popular morning service from Abu Dhabi will provide guests with the latest innovation and technology, award-winning cabins, genuine hospitality and greater choice,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways Executive Vice President Commercial in an statement.

In 2017, Etihad carried almost half a million guests on its multiple daily flights to and from Cairo.—Agencies