Etihad offers Pakistani stopover passengers

Karachi

Etihad Airways has announced free one-night hotel accommodation in Abu Dhabi for economy class passengers travelling from the Middle East, Africa and Pakistan with a stopover in the city, Arab News reported on Wednesday. The offer, which has been advertised as a chance for travellers to “experience Abu Dhabi”, is valid for air tickets purchased from May 1, 2018 to September 15, 2018, with a travel period until September 30, 2018. Passengers will be offered accommodation at the Radisson Blu on Yas Island and the Yas Island Rotana hotels. According to a statement on the national flag carrier’s website, 5 million tourists visited Abu Dhabi last year.—Agencies