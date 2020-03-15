Etihad Airways changes schedule amid coronavirus regulations

Observer Report

Dubai

Etihad Airways announced Sunday temporary changes to their routes due to increasing international and national regulations regarding the spread of coronavirus.

The national carrier of UAE, based in Abu Dhabi, said the modifications are also meant to protect their customers and staff.

For flights to Italy, all trips to Milan are suspended until April 30. Direct flights to and from Rome have also been suspended. Two flights (EY85 and EY86) until April 30, and another two (EY83 and EY84) untill June 30.

Flights to Beirut in Lebanon, Istanbul in Turkey, Casablanca and Rabat in Morocco, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina in Saudi Arabia will be cancelled from March 16 until 31.

Also, trips to Amman in Jordan, Madrid and Barcelona in Spain will be suspended starting March 17 till 31. Etihad has earlier suspended flights Kuwait until March 31. All flights to Hong Kong have been cancelled until June 30, and in China flights to Shanghai cancelled until March 28, and Chengdu until further notice.

Etihad has cancelled routes to Nagoya, Japan until June 30. The airlines have also reduced the frequency of flights to other areas. Flights to Jakarta, Indonesia, have been reduced from double-daily to daily for a period starting March 18 until June 30.

Flights to Seoul, South Korea, will also be reduced from daily to four times weekly between March 30 till April 30.

Meanwhile, flights to Bangkok, Thailand, will be reduced from triple-daily to double-daily between March 21 and until May 2.

Etihad has also reduced the frequency of flights to some Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, such as Bahrain and Muscat until March 31.