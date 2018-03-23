Pakistan is the amalgamation of diverse cultures and ethnic groups and consists of four provinces – Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan. All the provinces are consisted of large ethnic groups. After independence there was a strong relationship among these ethnic groups and they did a lot of struggle for the prosperity of the new country. The very famous song for the struggle of them was “Sindhi hum, Baluchi hum, Punjabi hum, Pathan hum, ek parcham ke nechay Pak fuj k jawan hum Pakistan tujpar qurban hum” but now these feelings are going towards decline, because of ethnic preference.

Focusing on the current scenario, it is obvious that all of the ethnic groups have forgot about the prosperity of the country and they are quarrelling with one another on the basis of their own ethnicity. Why these feelings come to the mind it is also one of the debatable topics, but here we are just trying to dig out that how much Pakistani people have forgot the concept to forget their ethnic inferiority and superiority and work for the betterment of the country. People should forget about their ethnicity and should focus that we are only Pakistanis and prosperity of the country belongs to us. If this type of feeling comes in mind then there is no doubt that very soon we will mount over the way of prosperity and will achieve solid position on the surface of earth.

MUKHTYAR NABI

Malakand

