Ethiopian envoy vows to connect Pakistan with African businessmen

Jemal Beker Abdula, the Ethiopian ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Islamabad, declared on Friday that his nation would use various measures to connect the economic communities of Pakistan and Africa, bringing the two nations closer together.

He said that in order to increase trade, investment, and tourism, businesspeople from Pakistan and Africa needed to establish regular contact. He was speaking to the business community at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

He continued, “We will also host business conferences here in which the business community from Africa and Pakistan will be invited to work out ways to enhance business and investment between the two areas. The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopian Embassy will take the lead in doing so.”

According to Ambassador Beker, the embassy has already taken the initiative to plan a 100-person business delegation to Ethiopia, which would promote trade between the two nations and expand Pakistan’s presence in African markets.

He said that the business group from Pakistan’s visit to Ethiopia would be known as “Hijra Commerce” and referred to the project as “the most successful” of his life.

Since the trade delegation’s arrival, he claimed, the business community in East African nations has been getting in touch with him and expressing interest in fostering trade with Pakistan.

He noted the significant presence of the Turkish, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Chinese, and Indian business communities in his nation. “Africa is endowed with numerous natural resources and close cooperation of Pakistan with Ethiopia would help it get better penetration in the African region for trade and exports,” he said.

The president of ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, spoke at the event and suggested that Pakistan and Ethiopia negotiate a preferential trade agreement to reduce trade restrictions and increase bilateral trade between the two countries.