Ethics body for senators accountability

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senators on Wednesday decided, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, to form an Ethics Committee for the accountability of members of the Upper House.

The decision was taken during a session of the Senate chaired by Raza Rabbani.

The committee will be responsible for reviewing any complaints filed against members of the Senate and will possess the authority to take action against senators.

It has also been tasked with preparing a code of conduct and is responsible for ensuring its implementation.