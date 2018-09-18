Ethical cleansing of Rohingya Muslims

Ethnic cleansing of Rohingya people has continued for last few years in northern Rakhine State of Myanmar. Atrocities including severe beating, burning alive, water boarding, rape of women etc are common. The detained men and boys are beaten to death or tortured severely. It has been observed that Government of Myanmar is directly involved in this ethical cleansing. An Amnesty International Report (June 2018) states that top military commanders are directly involved in ethnic cleansing of Rohingyas. Myanmar security forces arrested and arbitrarily detained hundreds of Rohingya men and boys from the villages across northern Rakhine State. The detainees are often beaten severely or died during arrest. According to Amnesty international report, “They (detainees) are then taken to Border Guard Police (bases) where they are held incommunicado for days or even weeks.” Amnesty International’s report also provides details about Myanmar military’s command structure and troops deployment to proceed the process of ethnic cleansing, the security forces’ arrests, enforced disappearances and torture. The detainees are tortured to extract information or just for terrorizing Rohingyas. They are also forced to confess involvement with Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army. The security forces response to ARSA attacks result in burning of houses along with residents or communal murders of masses. On the other hand, those who fled to Bangladesh suffered from miseries. Initially they were not allowed to enter the country. After international pressure on Bangladesh Government, Rohingya refugees were allowed to enter the country. Most of the refugees died during travel because of acute weather conditions and difficult ways to travel. Later on, small numbers of refugees were left alive to enter Bangladesh.

MAEMUNA SADAF

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp