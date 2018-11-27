E&T to achieve Rs500m property tax target by Dec

All the 23 inspectors of Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi District have been directed to make all out efforts to achieve property tax recovery target of Rs500 million till December end.

According to an Excise and Taxation spokesman, a meeting was held here the other day under the supervision of the Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) and all the inspectors were given property tax recovery targets for their respective circles.

He said the inspectors have also been directed to issue challan forms to the defaulters which would be checked and verified by the respective ETOs.

He informed that E&T under its general hold up launched last week against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles impounded 110 vehicles while 722 were challaned in Rawalpindi division.

He said eight special teams on the directives of E&T Rawalpindi Director Chaudhry Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Motor-vehicle Registration Authority (MRA) Officer Rawalpindi Malik Amjad Ali Khan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir checked a large number of vehicles at different points of the district and impounded 35 vehicles while also confiscated 434 registration books and other documents of the token tax defaulters.

He said the authorities concerned have strictly ordered to tighten noose around the vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters. The department would not release any impounded vehicle until the defaulters pay the tax, he added. He informed that special teams also checked vehicles in Chakwal district and impounded 63 while documents of 41 vehicles were confiscated during the operation.—APP

