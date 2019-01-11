E&T general hold up

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi under its general hold up launched against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles impounded 25 vehicles while 447 were challaned.

Talking to APP Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer, Sohail Shahzad informed that eight special teams on the directives of E&T Rawalpindi Director Ch. Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Motor-vehicle Registration Authority (MRA) Officer Rawalpindi Malik Amjad Ali Khan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir checked a large number of vehicles at different points of the district and also confiscated 353 registration books of the token tax defaulters.

He said, the teams conducted special checking of vehicles under his supervision. He informed that the authorities concerned had directed the officers to tighten noose around the vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters.—APP

