E&T Facilitation Centre established at LCCI premises

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has taken another giant leap to facilitate its members by establishing Excise & Taxation Facilitation Center at its premises. Now the LCCI members would get all Excise & Taxation facilities within the premises of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid and Secretary Excise & Taxation Balal Ahmed jointly inaugurated the Facilitation Center while Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Vice President Zeshan Khalil and Executive Committee Members were present on the occasion.

Secretary E & T Balal Ahmed said that Excise & Taxation related various facilities would be available at the facilitation center for the businessmen. He said that it is a great facility that must be availed by the business community. He said that such initiatives are a must to promote tax culture and for trust building between public and private sectors.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that Excise & Taxation Facilitation Center is a great facility for the business community of Lahore. He said that this center would provide the facilities of collection of provincial taxes/fees, motor vehicle registration, property tax and professional tax etc. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has become only chamber of the country where important institutions like SMEDA, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Traffic Police, NADRA and Excise & Taxation department have established facilitation centers for the business community. The LCCI President said that Public Private Partnership and a well-built & meaningful liaison between public and private sectors is of vital importance.

The LCCI President said that said that strong public-private partnership can help surmounting the unprecedented economic challenges being faced by the country. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would continue its untiring efforts in this regard. He said that He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry aims to promote trade and investment in the country through enacting upon the policies of the government and securing a business friendly environment in the country.