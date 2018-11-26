E&T facilitation center providing tax solutions under one roof

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation’s (E&T) public facilitation centre established at Commercial Market, Satellite Town is providing all tax solutions to the citizens under one roof.

Talking to APP the E&T spokesman said a state of the art facilitation centre had been inaugurated here to facilitate the citizens. He said that the services of Motor Vehicle Registration, Property Tax, Entertainment Tax, Excise Duty and Fee, Professional Tax, Information about licenses and guidance about the different issues relating the department were being provided at the centre.

All available resources being utilized for the facilitation of the citizens, he added. He said that the staff had been directed to deliver excellent services to the citizens to ensure easy access of the public to the department’s services.

The Department was being transformed into model one with regards to the service delivery as per the advanced technology, he added.—APP

