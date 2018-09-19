E&T Facilitation Center inaugurated

Rawalpindi

Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed here on Wednesday inaugurated state of the art Facilitation Center at Commercial Market. Addressing the participants, the minister said, the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) is making all out efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

Hafiz Mumtaz was briefed by Director E&T Rawalpindi Sohail Arshad and Project Director E&T Lahore Rizwan Akram Sherwani about facilities being provided at the center.

He was informed that the services of Motor Vehicle Registration, Property Tax, Entertainment Tax, Excise Duty and Fee, Professional Tax, Information about Licenses and guidance about the different issues relating the department would be provided at the Centre. He said, the PTI government would make hard efforts to deliver the masses and fulfill the promises made with the voters.

The Minister said, more service centers would be established in other cities of the province to facilitate the public for multiple tax procedures. —APP

