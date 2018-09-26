E&T facilitation center at Commercial Market fully functional

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation’s (E&T) public facilitation center established at Commercial Market, Satellite Town is fully functional.

According to E&T spokesman, a state-of-the-art facilitation center has been inaugurated here to provide all tax solutions to the citizens under one roof.

He said the services of Motor Vehicle Registration, Property Tax, Entertainment Tax, Excise Duty and Fee, Professional Tax, Information about Licenses and guidance about the different issues relating the department are being provided at the Centre.

All available resources being utilized for the facilitation of the citizens, he added.

He informed that the staff members have been directed to deliver excellent services to the citizens to ensure easy access of the public to the department’s services.

The department is being transformed into model one with regards to the service delivery as per the advanced technology, he added.—APP

