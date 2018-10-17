E&T Dept keen to launch property survey based on GIS in Karachi: Chawla

KARACHI : Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Excise and Taxation Department is keen to launch a comprehensive property survey in Karachi based on Geographical Information System (GIS) as it is going on in Sukkur that has produced wonderful results.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of World Bank here in his office on Wednesday. Project Leader Yoonhee Kim, Roland White Global Leader for financing and governance, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was aimed at discussing scope of proposed “Karachi Urban Management including Roadmap for reform of Property Tax in Sindh”. The members of the World Bank delegation assured the Provincial Minister for ET&NC of their full co-operation regarding property survey in Karachi based on GIS.

The meeting was informed that a property survey based on GIS was going on in Sukkur and it was near to completion and due to this survey the number of property units has increased from 30 thousands to over 70 thousands.

The meeting was also informed that at present the collection amount for property tax was approximately Rs. 2 billions across the province and if the property survey based on GIS is to be conducted, the tax collection may increase from Rs. 2 billion to Rs. 8 billion and it will be a great benefit to national exchequer.

