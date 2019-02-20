E&T challanes 311 vehicles, 20 impounded

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi under its general hold up against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles issued 311 challan tickets and impounded 20.

Talking to APP Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad informed that nine special teams on the directives of E&T Rawalpindi Director Chaudhry Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Motor-vehicle Registration Authority (MRA) Officer Rawalpindi Malik Amjad Ali Khan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir checked a large number of vehicles at different points of the district and confiscated over 254 registration books and other documents of the token tax defaulters.

He said the teams conducted special checking of vehicles under his supervision while Excise Inspectors Gul Sher Khan, Raza Shah, Zulfiqar Abbas, Ehtishamul Haq, Jahangir Khan, Ajmal Bhatti and Fayyaz Babar were incharges of the teams deployed in different areas.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp