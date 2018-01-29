Estonia makes ‘token’ effort to take euro crypto

Tallinn

Estonia is looking to drag the euro into the crypto age—and tame the volatility plaguing bitcoin and its peers—by creating a digital token backed by the single European currency.

Cryptocurrencies have been on a rollercoaster ride recently, with bitcoin swinging from $10,000 to nearly $20,000 and back in under two months, and volatility is a major hurdle to their widespread adoption for electronic transactions.

One way to counter this would be to issue digital versions of an existing currency, but an initial proposal by a government agency in eurozone member Estonia was torpedoed by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi last year.

Kaspar Korjus, managing director of the Estonian government's e-Residency global digital identity programme.