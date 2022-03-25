Establishment of South Punjab province: FM Qureshi presents constitutional amendment bill to Speaker NA

Islamabad: Delivering its promise of South Punjab province, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday presented a constitutional amendment bill to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for the establishment of South Punjab Province.

Presenting the bill to the Speaker, Qureshi said the establishment of South Punjab province was part of the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf.

Qureshi also said that the bill was approved by the Cabinet, and is sent for circulation.

Qureshi also requested to take the bill as part of the agenda of the house on Monday.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri was also present on the occasion.

