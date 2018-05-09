Establishment of Sindh Environmental Protection Council approved

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Sindh Cabinet met under the Chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at New Sindh Secretariat and took important decisions, including the appointment of Executive Director of NICV and approved some draft bills and referred the same to the assembly.

The cabinet was told that the NICVD was most important institutions and it has established new satellites in various districts. Its director was retiring tomorrow (Wednesday), therefore a new director may be appointed on the recommendation of the selection committee.

The cabinet was told that the selection committee has recommended a panel of two professors namely Prof. Dr Nadeem Qamar on the top and Prof. Dr Syed Nadeem Rizvi on the second. The cabinet unanimously approved the appointment of Dr Nadeem Qamar for another four years and directed Secretary Services to issue the notification of his appointment.

The draft laws, the Sindh Cabinet approved as; Sindh Home-based Workers Act, 2018 : The home-based workforce of the province is piece rate workers involved in manufacturing and post-manufacturing process such as garment and hosiery, shoemaking, embroidery, carpet weaving, handlooms, woodwork, bangle making, dates cleaning and packing, pottery, handicrafts and others.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the government believes that the provincial policy on Home-Based Workers is inspired by the vision of egalitarian society, which is free of exploitation and coercion and where all citizens are equal before the law and enjoy equal rights to live with dignity and self-respect.

The draft law says that every registered home-based worker shall be entitled to social protection, medical benefits, grants and other privileges as available to a person falling with n the meaning of workers and workman as envisaged in Sindh Industrial Act, 2013 etc.

Under the law survey the place of work of home-based workers for identifying and removing the hazardous conditions.

b) Establishment of Sindh Environmental Protection Council: The Cabinet approved the establishment of a 47-member council headed by Minister Environment while secretaries of all the departments, divisional commissioners, The Dean, Faculty of Plant Protection Agriculture University Tando Jam and two MPAs.

The functions of the council include approving comprehensive provincial environmental and sustainable development policies and ensuring their implementation within the framework of a conservation strategy and sustainable development plan.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of the different committees such as Industries, Agriculture and others.

c) Chairman Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal: The cabinet on the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court-appointed Justice (Retd) Sadiq Hussain Bhatti as Chairman of the tribunal for a period of four years. The cabinet also approved appointment of two members of the tribunal, Abdul Rauf Memon, Deputy Director (Tech) B-18 and Advocate Mohammad Arif as member legal.

d) Sindh Industries Registration Act-2018: The silent features of the act include registration/de-registration of industrial undertaking; survey/inspection of industries; power to call information in public interest or order any survey or inspection; monitoring industrial waste and pre-treatment of effluents.