Establishment of peace in KP top priority: Azam Khan

Says freedom of expression right of every citizen

The caretaker chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammed Azam khan on Thursday visited Police and Services Hospital Peshawar where he enquired about the health of police officials who were injured due to violent protests during the last two days. The chief minister met the injured policemen one by one and presented them floral bouquet.

Talking to media men on the occasion, the chief minister said that during the last two days, there had been violent protests at different spots of the province during which private and public properties have been damaged. He said that damaging and vandalizing private and public properties during protest is regrettable adding that protest and freedom of expression is a democratic and constitutional right of everyone, but this right should be exercised in a peaceful manner.

“Vandalism under the guise of protest is illegal and unconstitutional” he said and added that public assets are built with the public’s own tax money, and damaging them tantamount damage one’s own property. Responding to a question, the chief minister said that police was taking action against those who are involved in damaging properties during these protests; a number of arrests have been made so far whereas identification of those who damaged properties were being identified and legal action would be taken against them.

In response to another question, the Chief Minister made it clear that in the wake of the current situation, army has been called in to assist the civil administration and would be deployed when and where needed.