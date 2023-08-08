Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred lawyers of tragedy Civil Hospital, stating “The grief of the lawyers was still fresh in our hearts.” “The people of the province and the government shared equal grief with the victims’ families,” said Bizinjo in a statement on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the martyred lawyers of the tragedy Civil Hospital.

He said that all possible steps were being taken to establish lasting peace in the province because peace was indispensable for the setting up of a welfare society, from which all sections of the society would be able to play their positive and constructive role in their respective fields. The chief minister said that cowardly terrorists have attacked our hearts by brutalizing the educated and intelligent section of our society.

“It is a matter of satisfaction that the terrorists involved in the tragedy and their mentors have been brought to justice”, he said. The CM said that the memories of the martyred lawyers who lost their lives in the tragedy could never be forgotten saying that the lawyers of Balochistan were among the best lawyers in the country who have better knowledge and understanding of the law and legal affairs.

He said that in order to fill the gap created in this important field in the event of a tragedy, the program of providing higher education abroad to young lawyers on scholarship was in progress. The Chief Minister said that the Government of Balochistan has given special grant-in-aid to Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Balochistan Bar Council (BBC).