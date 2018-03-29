Establishment of educational institutions must for development: Baligh

Federal Minister for Education Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman on Wednesday said the establishment of higher educational institutions is better for the development of country as it play role in providing education and characterization of the youth. Addressing the opening ceremony of CASE Institute of Information Technology held at B-17 sector Islamabad, the minister said that God help in those projects which starts with an aim to serve the humanity. He said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz will complete its tenure and the journey of services.

He said that inconsistency in the policies is the major reason of instability in the country. The government has controlled the crises of 18 to 21 hour load-shedding in its five years tenure adding that around eleven thousand mega watt electricity is also being added in the system. Baligh ur Rahman said that stock exchange has been increased from nineteen to forty thousand due to policies of the present government.

The development in the country’s economy was achieved due to hard work of the all stake holders, he added. Present government, he said has increased the education budget from 450 billion to 900 billion. The new inductions in the educational institutions across the country are being made purely on merit basis, the minister remarked. He said the improvement can be seen in education sector through Public-Private partnership.

He said that directions have been given to Higher Education Commission (HEC) for research in the universities. He underlined the need to take services of the local experts rather than foreigners in the development of education sector. Earlier, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, MNA Amirullah Marwat speaking on the occasion said that the services of CASE impressed me as it developed Pakistan Army and Air Force.

He stressed the educational institutions to play vital role for the nation building and promotion of industries rather than only to focus on award degrees. He said that the bill of CASE would be approved from the national assembly and it will also be made a degree awarding institution. We will play our role for the coming generations, he added. Amirullah Marwat said that project of CASE has been completed with the cooperation of Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmad.—APP

Related