Establishment of new constituencies in State is inevitable, says PM AJK

Our Correspondent

Rawalakot

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PM AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan declared to make new constituencies in Azad Kashmir after amendments in constitution besides declaring up gradation of Rawalakot Jail to Central Jail level and establishment of overseas investment board for Diaspora.

These announcements were made by Prime Minister on his formal tour of different constituencies in Poonch division here on Thursday. Ministers of State Ch. Muhammad Aziz, Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Member AJK council Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi, Sardar Sayyab Khalid and others accompanied the Prime Minister.

While addressing to Public gatherings, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that creation of new constituencies in Neelum, Kotli and Kahota including Rawalkot is inevitable. Talking on the tourism feature in Poonch division, Prime Minister said, “Tourism corridor in Rawalakot will enhance the attractions; Banjosa Lake would be interconnected to Manshera, Muzaffarabad to Mirpur (MMM) Express way.”

Prime Minister reiterated that all necessary measures will be taken to boost tourism even in winters. “PML.N government is also endeavoring for the betterment of Education and Health infrastructure, we will complete 154 projects by the end of this year.” The Prime Minister added.

While expressing his concerns on rapid deforestation in AJK, Prime Minister said that we utterly need an alternate of fire; Forests are our assets, government of AJK is trying to obtain the quota of Natural gas to minimize deforestation.