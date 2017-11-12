Establishment needs to stop interfering in politics: Kaira

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Demanding that the establishment needs to stop interfering in politics, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Saturday that a judicial commission should probe into the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) alliance.

“[PSP chief] Mustafa Kamal’s allegations must be taken seriously and investigated,” Kaira told reporters in Lahore.

Earlier in the day, Kamal claimed that it was the establishment which had helped the short-lived alliance take place between the MQM-P and his party. He went on to claim that the MQM-P itself was created in the room of [then Pakistan Rangers Sindh DG] Major Bilal Akbar.

Establishment helped MQM-P, PSP alliance take place, says Mustafa Kamal Kaira said the establishment should stop meddling into politics and a judicial commission should be formed to investigate the real story behind the MQM-P and the PSP’s brief alliance.