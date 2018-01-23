Staff Reporter

Lahore

Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab has said that establishment of model farms will act as passport for selected products for entry in the international markets that prefer certified and traceable products. The establishment of model farms will produce best quality products and enhancing exports, especially to the high-end foreign markets where Pakistani produce having better taste and cosmetic beauty are in high demand. These model farms will not only prove a learning centers for farmers about latest production technology but also tell them how to manage their crops in a better way. Secretary Agriculture, Punjab has said that on these model farms, use drip & sprinkler irrigation so that farmers can observe how to use water resources properly. Muhammad Mahmood also says that Government of Punjab is taking many measures to start a new era of high value agriculture in the interest of farming community. Moreover, Agriculture Department assuring quality seed provision of all crops to farmers and also, giving billions of rupees subsidy to lessen the burden of farmer’s in-put cost. Many steps are being taken to promote High Tech mechanization in Punjab and to translate this dream into reality, Government is establishing 150 High Tech mechanization service centers in Punjab. After Achieving great success in Horti Expo 2018, agriculture department will also organize High Tech Mechanization Expo 2018 International for promotion of high tech machinery among farmers. He further said that Agriculture Department is taking all measures to boost up farmer’s profit and interest.

President FPCCI to participate in 6th SBLC at Kathmandu

Our Correspondent

Karachi

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Ghazanfar Bilour will lead a delegation to Kathmandu, Nepal to attend the 6th SAARC Business Leaders Conclave (SBLC) being organized by SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry at Kathmandu, Nepal from 16th to 18th March 2018. The 6th SAARC Business Leaders Conclave is a platform where leading business leaders, politicians, opinion makers, prominent academicians, Industry players, renowned and celebrated figures of South Asia, being the drivers of socio-political change, advocate policies that promote regional cooperation and integration. SAARC Business Leaders Conclave is truly the only podium that articulates and speaks the voice of the private sector to the public sector in the region. Over 500 leading business leaders, eminent International experts and senior dignitaries from public and private sectors of SAARC member nations are expected to attend the business conclave and contribute to the economic development of the region.