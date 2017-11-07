Establishment of industrial zones under CPEC to be launched soon

Islamabad

Establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework based on Chinese experience coupled with active involvement of private sector will be launched soon in the country which would attract both local and foreign investors throughout the country.

It was agreed in 6th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to ensure transfer of knowledge in multiple sectors including industrial cooperation between the two countries, an official in ministry of Planning and Development told APP here Monday.

He said in this regard a seven-member Chinese expert group led by Du Zhenli, Director China International Engineering Consulting Corporation had recently visited Pakistan and has conducted workshops in Karachi and Lahore in addition to undertaking visits to sites of SEZs in Sindh and Punjab. The basic idea of an industrial corridor is to develop a sound industrial base, served by competitive infrastructure for attracting investments into export oriented industries and manufacturing, he added. —APP