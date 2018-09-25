Establishment Division notifies transfers, postings of senior officers

Staff Reporter

The Establishment Division Monday issued numerous notifications regarding the transfers and postings of various bureaucrats belongs to different groups to different ministries and divisions.

According to the notifications, The officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), BS-21 Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar currently posted as Additional Secretary National Security Division was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Punjab government.

Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi BS-21 posted as Additional Secretary Petroleum Division whereas Khaqan Murtaza BS-20 presently working as Chairman EOBI transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of government of Sindh. He will be serving as Principal Secretary, Governor Sindh.

Similarly, Nadeem Aslam Choudhary BS-20 awaiting posting in Establishment division was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary Power Division while Najam Ahmed Shah BS-20 awaiting posting was transferred and posted as joint secretary climate change division.

Zafar Iqbal BS-20 awaiting posting in cabinet division was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony division whereas Muhammad Ahmed BS-18 transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Institutional Reforms Cell (IRS) under cabinet division.

