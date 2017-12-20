Essay, Poster competition at FJWU

Cultural Society of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Tuesday organized an essay and poster competition under an awareness campaign against corruption.

The topic of English essay competition was: Role of self-awareness in recognizing corruption in routine life while for Urdu topic was: ‘Havas Ki Surkhi Rukh-e-bahar Ka Haseen Gaazah Bani Hui Ha’. Similarly, the topic of the poster competition was ‘Work Ethic Minus Corruption’. Following the rules and regulations, a number of students from all the departments of the university participated in the competition.—APP

