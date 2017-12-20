Cultural Society of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Tuesday organized an essay and poster competition under an awareness campaign against corruption.
The topic of English essay competition was: Role of self-awareness in recognizing corruption in routine life while for Urdu topic was: ‘Havas Ki Surkhi Rukh-e-bahar Ka Haseen Gaazah Bani Hui Ha’. Similarly, the topic of the poster competition was ‘Work Ethic Minus Corruption’. Following the rules and regulations, a number of students from all the departments of the university participated in the competition.—APP
Essay, Poster competition at FJWU
