Essa Zedjali posthumously conferred ‘Certificate of Appreciation’

Essa bin Mohammed Al Zedjali (late), ‘Founder’ and ‘Editor-in-Chief’ of Times of Oman, Sultante’s first and largest English Daily, has been posthumously conferred “Certificate of Appreciation” for “Lifelong Services to Pak-Oman Friendship and Social Welfare”, by the visiting Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“From 1960s to 2013, Mr. Zedjali’s professional accomplishments as an administrator, diplomat, businessman and journalist are praiseworthy, as indeed his dedication to wellbeing of numerous Pakistani nationals, humanitarian relief activities during times of natural calamities and endless services to bilateral friendship which stand acknowledged with deep respect and appreciation,” commented the Foreign Minister.

Chairman Muscat Media Group, Mohamed Issa Al Zadjail, son of late Mr. Zedjali, received the award on behalf of the family. Expressing appreciation for the recognition, Mohamed reaffirmed commitment to furthering bridges of Pak- Oman friendship.

His Highness Syed Fatik Faris Al Said and HE Abdulsalam al Murshidi, Executive President State General Reserve Fund, graced the occasion as chief guest and Guest of Honour, respectively. HE Mohamed Omar Ahmed al Marhoon, the Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan also attended the ceremony.

The ‘special ceremony’ was participated by 75 Omani intellectuals, businessmen, media and Pakistani notables. It was hosted and moderated by Ambassador of Pakistan Ali Javed on margins of Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit on January 31, 2019 at Crown Hotel.

