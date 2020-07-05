Esra Bilgic will be sharing a ‘good news’ with PSL fans soon

Peshawar

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic on Sunday said she would be sharing some good news with Peshawar Zalmi soon. She said this in a tweet in which Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi was tagged.

The tweet came a day after Afridi sought people’s opinion about hiring the “Dirilis: Ertugrul” actress as a brand ambassador for his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she wrote, “I will be sharing some good news with you soon.” The tweet that was sent out from an unverified account was also liked by Javed Afridi among hundreds of others.

Javed Afridi, the owner of the PSL franchise, has hinted at hiring Ertugrul as the next brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi.

Hence, fans may see Ertugrul and Peshawar Zalmi coming together in the next edition of the PSL. Social media users plunged into a frenzy following the tweet. Also, if everything goes as planned, this would be the first official entry of Engin Altan or Ertugrul in Pakistan’s entertainment sector. Moreover, the popularity of PSL is anticipated to spike exponentially at the global level with the association of Engin Altan Duzyatan as the brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi.

Both Esra Bilgic and Engin Altan Duzyatan have a massive fanbase in Turkey, Pakistan, and globally. With them joining the league, the success of the Pakistan Super League, the most celebrated cricketing tournament in Pakistan, may echo in Turkey as well . It might also increase the prospects of international investments in the Pakistan Super League.

Pakistani fans had suggested to rope in Esra Bilgic as well. Perhaps, their wishes seem to be coming true following the tweet of Javed Afridi.—Agencies