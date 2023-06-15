Esra Bilgiç turns up the heat with pictures in bold outfit

Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic rules millions of hearts with her beauty and charm. The diva famous for her role in Ertugrul is known for having sassy statement.

The Ramo star is known for her stylish fashion choices has become a fashion icon over the years who amassed a huge following online.

A fashionista to the core, the Lollywood star continues to raise temperature with her fashion games as she shares some more stunning pictures from her recent photoshoot.

The fiery clicks show her monotone dark dress which highlighted her curves.

For the unversed, the stunning actor rose to fame with hit series Dirilis: Ertugrul. The diva has since appeared in various Turkish TV series and commercials.