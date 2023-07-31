Turkish diva Esra Bilgic is known for having lively statement, as she ruled millions of hearts with her flamboyance.

The Lawless Love diva is known for her stylish fashion choices and has become a fashion icon who holds a massive following online.

A fashionista to the core, Esra never shies away from setting temperatures high and her recent pictures highlighted her curves. She looked seductive, posing in backless tropical print exuding showcasing her curves on the rocky beach.

As the pictures went viral, fans and social media users could not stop them from gazing at bold Esra. She tagged fashion brand.

The pictures saw having a big smile and confident pose speak of her impeccable style and personality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

Esra rose to fame with the hit series Dirilis: Ertugrul. The diva has since appeared in various Turkish TV series and commercials.