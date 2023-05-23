Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold pictures from Cannes 2023              

CANNES – Turkish diva Esra Bilgiç also famous for her role in Ertugrul, breaks the internet with the latest pictures as she flaunted her beauty, elegance, and fashionista persona.

The 30-year-old is known for her stylish fashion choices has become a fashion icon over the years as the actor often shares her outfits and fashion moments on social media where she amassed a huge following.

A fashionista to the core, Esra lately turned heads as she shares some mesmerising clicks from her photoshoot for Cannes Film Festival 2023 which remained in the news all week as showbiz stars from across the globe gathered at a resort town on the French Riviera.

Slaying in a square-neck black short-sleeve dress, the Ramo star completed her look with noir pantyhose and high heels, as she displayed her flamboyance in her toned figure while the pictures are not less than any delight for her fans who showered love online.

Picture courtesy: Instagram/esbilgic

For the unversed, Esra got much admiration in South Asia especially in Pakistan since the super hit Turkish TV series Dirilis: Ertugrul aired and made a huge fan following. The series became immensely popular both in Turkey and worldwide, particularly also in the Middle East.

She has since appeared in several Turkish television series and commercials. The gorgeous Turkish beauty remained busy in various brand endorsements and modeling projects.