Esra Bilgiç joins Peshawar Zalmi family for PSL6

KARACHI – Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the sixth instalment of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The CEO of PSL franchise, Javed Afridi confirmed the news of the Ertugrul star joining Zalmi family on Twitter.

“WELCOME ESRA BILGIC @esbilgic TO THE ZALMI FAMILY,” he wrote.

Esra Bilgiç has joined Mahira Khan, Hania Amir, and Ali Rehman Khan for the promotion of Peshawar Zalmi, one of the most favourite PSL franchise in the country.

The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League will begin this evening with a colourful ceremony at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The opening match of the event between the winners of 2019 and 2020 edition – Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings respectively – is scheduled to start at 8:00pm after the opening ceremony and fireworks.