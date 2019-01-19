Espinosa’s visit

PRESIDENT of UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa, on the first day of his five day visit to Pakistan, held talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmoud Qureshi in which some of the important matters confronting the region came under discussion, and foremost amongst them indeed was the boiling situation in occupied Kashmir where Indian forces have broken all previous records of atrocities under Modi junta.

In a joint press briefing addressed by Espinosa and Qureshi, the media persons raised a number of questions regarding the situation in occupied Kashmir and the response of the President of UNGA was that all the UN member states should conform to the charter of security, development and human rights. In our view, those sitting at the top positions in the United Nations need to be more vocal on the abuses and human rights violations wherever they are taking place, and that they should not mince words whilst condemning such acts. The situation in occupied Kashmir has deteriorated to the level that the personality like Espinosa should condemn it in unambiguous words and take steps that force India to stop its persecution campaign. Though the resolutions on Kashmir dispute pertain to the Security Council but it was good to hear from Espinosa that being the President of the UNGA it was her role to ensure the implementation of UN’s mandate and general recommendations for international peace and security. We have no doubt in saying that peace will remain elusive as long as the UN does not move forward decisively to implement its resolutions on Kashmir. Several decades have passed but the people of Kashmir are still looking towards the world body to fulfil the promise made with them for the right of self-determination. Failure to enforce its own resolutions or the selective implementation of resolutions only undermines and undercuts the UN’s own standing in the world. Whilst the visit of Espinosa provided an opportunity to Pakistan’s leadership to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people, this process must continue and our Government and Foreign Office need to highlight the humanitarian aspect of the lingering dispute and unmask the real face of India at all the international forums as well as bilateral engagements with the leaders of important countries.

Share on: WhatsApp