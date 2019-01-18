Espinosa, Qureshi discuss global trends

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

United Nations General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday and discussed “global trends, multilateralism, the regional situation, the centrality of the UN and Security Council reform.”

In a press conference following the meeting, Espinosa said that, among other topics, the Global Compact for Migration and the Global Compact on Refugees were discussed during her meeting with Foreign Minister Qureshi.

“I think Pakistan needs to be congratulated for its generosity in hosting millions of Afghani refugees in this country,” she said, adding that the compacts discussed can foster greater cooperation as well as burden-sharing between countries of origin, transit and destination.

The UNGA president noted that hosting refugees is a “very important burden” on the fiscal architecture of a country and requires a lot of investment and resources.

“Countries that have this generosity should also be compensated, acknowledged and recognised,” she said. Espinosa also commended Pakistan’s role in supporting the Afghan peace process. She thanked Qureshi for the fruitful conversations and said it was an honour to visit Pakistan and to meet a new government that was “extremely committed” to sustainable development, strengthening multilateralism, as well as to the strengthening and revitalisation of the UN and its system.

