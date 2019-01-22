Espinosa discusses regional security with COAS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

United Nations General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security.

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s contributions for maintaining peace and stability in conflict zones for the United Nations.

She said the UN values Pakistan’s role in the war against terror and efforts for resolving regional issues. The COAS thanked her for the acknowledgement on the contributions and sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army. The UNGA president is on a five-day visit to Pakistan — her maiden trip to an Asian country since she assumed office in September and also the first by a UNGA president in eight years.

According to the ISPR, Pakistan has over 40 years of history with UN Peacekeeping and has participated in more than 44 missions over the years.

Share on: WhatsApp