Eshal Fayyaz’s Facebook page hacked; bold videos shared online

KARACHI – Pakistani model and actor Eshal Fayyaz’s Facebook account was hacked, the actor said Tuesday.

The Kaaf Kangana actor becomes the latest celebrity who falls victim to account hacking, with hackers posting sexually explicit content using Eshal’s social media page that amassed 450k followers.

She announced the development in a social media post, saying her social media team has been working with Meta to resolve the problem but is struggling to get back.

In a story posted on a photo-sharing application, the 29-year-old said ‘Hey Everyone, my official Facebook page has been hacked, and taken over. The hackers are sharing absolutely shameless content and I am unable to get it back’.

Even after several hours of reporting the incident on social media platform, the unauthorized posts were yet to be removed. There were several posts on the account that show intimate clips, along with descriptions. Social media users were shocked to see bold clips via the page’s Facebook post.

Eshal Fayyaz started her career as a model and gained popularity for her appearances in various commercials and fashion campaigns. She then made her acting debut in the Pakistani drama industry.

She worked in several TV dramas, showcasing her acting skills and versatility. Some of her notable projects include “Abro,” “Koi Deepak Ho,” “Tabeer,” “Dil Aara,” and “Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja.”