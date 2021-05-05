Eshal Fayyaz opens up about marriage rumours with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model has once again addressed the rumours about her marriage with famed writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar in a latest interview with a private channel.

Rumours about the marriage of the Kaaf Kangana star and the Meray Paas Tum Ho writer started surfacing on social media last year when she had also denied such relation.

She has now opened up about the matter again when she was questioned by Nida Yasir at Shan-e-Suhoor program. She revealed how the rumours affected his personal life and created hindrance in her professional career.

After the rumours surfaced, she Eshal said that people in the industry were not ready to cast her in their projects.

Eshal, who made her acting debut with drama Abroo, said about Khalil-ur-Rehman’s first wife supporter her when the rumours were spread, adding that she still has good terms with the writer and his family.

“I am still working on a project penned by Khalil-Ur-Rehman,” she said, adding that a person should be confident enough to face such awkward situations.

