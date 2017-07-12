E&SE prioritises teaching quality, conceptual learning

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

In a high level meeting chaired by the Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Muhammad Atif Khan, representatives of all boards were advised to continue focusing on the quality of education and improvements in the learning outcomes of students. The minister received a briefing on the overall results of matric exams conducted by all boards and appreciated all boards for making arrangements for discouraging cheating in exams and introducing machine based paper checking, called OMR Optical Mark Recognition.

OMR has significantly improved transparency in paper checking by eliminating human involvement. These arrangements have helped in improving the conduct of exams. ‘Our government is committed to developing 21st century skills in our youth. To do this we must move away from testing rote memory. We must modernize our system of assessment so that we are able to succeed in developing a knowledge economy. To accomplish that we must teach and assess conceptual learning and application of knowledge and skills’ Atif Khan, minister E&SE stated adding the Conduct of the tests have also improved to discourage cheating.

Ratio of invigilation has been changed from 1/40 to 1/25 (one invigilator for 25 students). Duties were assigned through EMIS data base and more transparently. CCTV cameras were installed in most of the examination halls which discouraged/checked cheating and unfair means. As a result of strict measurements, the number of unfair means cases has increased more than 10 times this year’. The Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) are substantially improved to test conceptual understanding. They are also shuffled in different papers to prevent cheating. These MCQ papers are checked through Optical Marks Recognition (OMR) system to eliminate human error or manipulation and malpractices.