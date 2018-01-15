Erum Ashfaq’s solo paintings exhibition

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

NEW Year 2018 commenced in the provincial metropolis with number of paintings exhibitions, cultural and literary events one after the other to the great entertainment and appreciation of art and culture lovers as well as people with rich literary taste. Artist Erum Ashfaq welcomed 2018 with holding a solo paintings exhibition at Alhamra Art Centre’s Ustad Allah Bux Gallery.The solo art show ‘Ek Khwab Sa Dekha Hai’ got off to a colourful inauguration and continued for four days from January 1 to 4, 2018.

Well-known art and culture promoter and Director General, Walled City Authority Lahore Kamran Lashari as the chief guest inaugurated the exhibition and took round of the gallery with the artist explaining her paintings which were displayed.

Kamran Lashari praised and appreciated newly painted 25 art pieces and 14 prints of which were exhibited in her solo art show in Berlin, Germany, in 2015 through Pakistan Embassy. Also present were Vice-Chancellor of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore Professor Dr Fazal Khalid, UET Architecture and Planning Chairperson Ms Neelam Naz, well-known literary figures Amjad Islam Amjad and Asghar Nadeem Syed and yester years film artist Zareen Suleman among host of others.

This was Erum Ashfaq’s 16th solo and group art show held all over Pakistan and also abroad and on display were landscapes from Pakistan, heritage buildings from Delhi and Agra and some still life pieces.But the central idea was her own self, everything related to her or had effects on her. She had painted beautifully, artistically and was duly appreciated and applauded by all who saw her art work as her stroke were quite intricate and powerful and it was to credit that she had used colours so nostalgically and artistically giving the viewers exactly the feeling which she had created on the canvas.

Erum Ashfaq is a household wife married to a dental surgeon, holds Masters degree in City and Regional Planning from UET Lahore, also a Masters degree in Economics from Punjab University and working as a IDAP, GOP and still finds time to work and produce creative art work also.

Guest in town from Canada

Punjabi writer and critic Sukhendra Singh is living in Canada since 1975 and is ranked among those well-known personalities who are closely progress and promotion of Punjabi language literature I Europe and US, he has so far written and published 8 Punjabi poetry collections and three books of critical essays including his ‘Safarnama Pakistan’ also.

He has a prominent role in the promotion of Punjabi literature produced in Pakistan in foreign countries that he is introducing Punjabi script Shah Mukhi which is written in Pakistan in journals and magazines of Canada. He is also bringing out oldest Punjabi language magazine in Canada since 1989 and his Co-Editor Saleem Pasha is from Pakistan and in which also Punjabi literature being written in Pakistan particularly verses of Baba Bulley Shah and Waris Shah are being published in which Punjabi language speaking and understanding in Canada are taking keen interest.

Sukhendra Singh who was in Lahore to participate in International Punjabi Conference said in a chat that the largest number of Punjabi speaking people in the world are in Punjab province that too in Lahore of Pakistan, Punjabi is third largest language spoken in Canada, 20 members of Canada Parliament speak Punjabi and poetry of Baba Bullehy Shah and Waris Shah is very popular in Canada.

Adab-e-Latif is still alive

Urdu literary journals somehow do not survive long in Lahore and also elsewhere in the country. Voluminous ‘Naqoosh’ known for its special editions for years together did not survive long after its Founding Editor and author of number of books Muhammad Tufail passed away some years back. ‘Funoon’ launched by well-known literary figure Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi breathed his last and his daughter Naheed Qasmi could not continue its publication.

‘Muasar’ edited and published by Ataul Haq Qasmi also somehow did not last long as he could not pay as much full time attention as demanded by the journal. ‘Takhleeq’ edited and published for many years by Azhar Javaid died with its Founding Editor and nobody tried to resume the responsibility and continue its publication in the face of financial and other heavy odds. However, journal ‘Adab-e-Latif’ is continuing as the longest Urdu journal which started its publication from Circular Road, Lahore as a monthly despite short closures from somewhere in Jauhar Town Lahore as a bi-monthly running in about 200 pages and edited by Siddiqua Begum and Nasir Zaidi.

Urdu literary journals main problem is that writers, poets and others do not subscribe and want to have complimentary copies and the publishers of the journals suffer from inadequate resources as the advertisements do not come to cope with the financial requirements as even complimentary copies are sent by registered post. See you again, Inshallah, in next couple of days with more happenings on different fronts in the provincial metropolis which is all the time humming with socio-cultural, literary and cultural activities despite sorts of positive and negative political hustle and bustle.