ERU to help stop wild poliovirusin union councils

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Minister for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Hasham Inamullah Monday inaugurated Shaheen Muslim Town (SMT) Emergency Response Unit (ERU) here at Maulvi Jee Hospital Peshawar with a view to have greater focus on stopping wild polio virus circulation in the drainage union councils and the provincial capital. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Health said that Additional Assistant Commissioner will be administrative head of Emergency Response Unit (ERU) while Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) and technical staff from WHO and UNICEF will cater to operational and communication aspects of the program.

Secretary Health KP Dr Farooq, EOC Coordinator Capt (retd) Kamran Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Imran Sheikh, Director EPI Dr Akram Shah.

Share on: WhatsApp