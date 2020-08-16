Ertugrul visiting Pakistan

Web Desk

A video of Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in the historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is making the rounds on social media wherein he promises to visit Pakistan on August 18. In the short video clip, Altan could be heard saying that he will visit Pakistan to meet make-a-wish children. He says, “Hello Pakistan, I will be meeting make-a-wish children on 18th of August, see you soon.” The video has been shared thousands of times on the fan pages on social media. Engin Altan aka Ertugrul has won the hearts of fans across the world especially in Pakistan with his outstanding performance in the historic drama series.