Ertugrul star Engin Altan explains reasons to cancel deal with Pakistani businessman

ISLAMABAD – Turkish star Engin Altan, who played a lead role in Diriliş: Ertuğrul drama series, has renounced his agreement with a Pakistani company, owned by Kashif Zameer, to become its brand ambassador.

In a detailed press release on the matter, Altan said that he had visited Pakistan to finalize the terms and conditions of the agreement.

“During my visit, the two sides discussed all aspects of the agreement in a meeting and agreed on the terms,” he said.

“Despite constant reports in the Pakistani media about the agreement, we adhered to the terms and conditions of the agreement and agreed to wait for a month and give time and an opportunity to “CHAUDHARY GROUP OF INDUSTRIES” to clarify its position,” read the press release.

He also expressed sadness over the misinformation given to the media by the company’s MD, Kashif Zameer regarding the agreement.

The Trukish star said that he has unilaterally cancelled the agreement since the company failed to meet the conditions during the given time period.

“We would also like to inform you that despite the written agreement that the concerned company would pay half of the agreed amount, no payment has been made by the concerned company yet,” read the statement.

He also announced to soon visit Pakistan again “with a new and right plan to embrace the people of Pakistan”.

Kashif Zameer was the first person who hosted the Turkish actor in Pakistan. Following the Engin Altan’s tour, reports started surfacing that the business tycoon is a wanted criminal and he is booked in nearly eight cases.

He was also arrested by police over his criminal record and later he was released on bail by a local court.