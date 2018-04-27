ERRA fails to rebuild

THIRTEEN years on and billions of rupees spent but hundreds of thousands of victims of the October 8, 2005 earthquake are still homeless as the mega reconstruction projects like New Balakot Town are not in sight of completion, or even construction. Soon after its establishment, Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) was seen with much activity to design the reconstruction projects and implement them but after lapse of so many years, it is unfortunate that the Authority has so far not been able to complete the reconstruction phase despite the fact it received billions of dollars in assistance from different countries.

In this backdrop, we understand that the honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has done the right thing to take suo motu notice of the alleged embezzlement of funds entitled for the quake victims. Those involved in embezzlement and diversion of funds meant for rehabilitation of quake victims to other activities should be taken to task and given exemplary punishment as per the law. The fact of the matter that ERRA had planned to build a New Balakot Town but till today the people are still living in makeshift arrangements without availability of water while their children are studying in roofless schools. Despite failure to fulfil its commitment for various reasons, one obviously is lack of funds, the ERRA officials succeeded in getting the body permanent status through an Act of Parliament, thereby ensuring the continued employment of its contractual and regular employees. In our view, a better approach would have been for Parliament to discuss ERRA’s on-the-ground achievements and ensuring 100% completion of its reconstruction and rehabilitation projects before giving it permanent status. Anyway as the matter is seized with the CJP, we are confident that it will also be taken to logical conclusion and the grievances of the victims will be addressed. It is the responsibility of ERRA and the government to keep up to the commitment made to the quake-affected people of Balakot by allocating funds on a priority basis. While the KP government should provide land for the purpose, the ERRA should be given a timeline to execute the schemes within the shortest possible time. Undoubtedly the 2005 earthquake had caused such magnitude of loss that had no parallel in the history of the country but the ERRA failed to live up to the challenge for which it was established. It is time that the Authority is restructured and established on modern lines so that in future it could cope with calamity-like situation effectively.

