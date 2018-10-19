ERRA accomplishes 0.6m houses in AJK, KP

Islamabad

Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) has finally accomplished over 600,000 houses in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) as 72 percent of the total projects completed in the disaster hit areas of devastating earthquake 2005.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Acting Deputy Chairman ERRA Brigadier Muhammad Latif said after the data of preliminary survey conducted by Pakistan Army to evaluate the houses and other property damages in the earthquake hit areas of AJK and Asian Development Bank and World Bank compiled KPK. It was found that there would be more than 600,000 houses to be constructed in the areas worth over US$ 5 billion.

“ERRA adopted a new model for the execution of the daunting project which was to give ownership to the local people for reconstructing their houses. In the beginning the Authority issues Rs 200,000 in four instalments to construct in phases,” the deputy chairman added.

The United Nations appreciated ERRA’s Housing Sector Programme model and awarded its prestigious Sasakawa Award for Disaster Reduction on 12 May 2011, he informed. The Army’s survey revealed that ERRA has to complete 14,500 projects while initially international donors took responsibility of over Rs 100 million projects whereas ERRA made all out efforts to facilitate donors for smooth execution of the projects, he informed.

According to details, there were a total of 14,704 projects set for reconstruction in the affected areas of AJK and KPK, out of which 10,661completed, 2,408 under construction and 1,635 yet to be started.

The overall projects in AJK were 7,742 out of which 5,459 completed (70.5 percent), 1,380 under construction and 903 to be kicked off including education projects 2,798 and 1469 completed whereas 656 under construction and 673 in the offing. The environment projects were 128 and 72 had been accomplished, 55 under construction and 1 project is pending. The projects pertaining to governance were total 247 in number while 146 done, 75 under construction and 26 yet to be started.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp