ERP Training course at LCCI concludes

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

To fulfill the modern needs of business dealings, The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has earmarked “Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Essential Training Course”.

The LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal was the chief guest of closing ceremony. This training program was a joint idea of the LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigal and one of the LCCI efforts to equip its members and young entrepreneurs with the modern trends.

The course was managed and coordinated by Additional Secretary of LCCI IT Department Anis Ahmed. Over 75 entrepreneurs participated in the program and got a vast range of information related to their interests.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is business process management software that allows an organization to use a system of integrated applications to manage the business and automate many back office functions related to technology, services and human resources.

In a nutshell, businesses prefer to implement an ERP system because they need improvement in internal business processes and overall business performance.

They also want to reduce labor costs, IT expenses and improve interactions between staff and companies.

This software integrates all departments and functions across a business into a single system while still serving each department’s specific needs. ERP facilitates to increase effective communication between departments.

