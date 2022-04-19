Erling Haaland to Manchester City inching closer

Erling Haaland to Manchester City seems to be inching closer with multiple reports stating the personal terms have already been agreed upon between the two parties.

City have reportedly won the sweepstakes for one of the hottest properties in the footballing world with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and PSG all trying to lure the Norweigan this summer when his release clause kicks in.

Real Madrid were City’s closest rival for the forwards signature but reportedly did not match City’s offer to prevent destabilizing a dressing room they have worked hard to unite.

Madrid instead will focus on signing their long-term target Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

City are now expected to activate Haaland’s £63 million release clause and a deal could be in place as early as next week.

The Manchester club looks to have outbid the others with a weekly salary package worth more than £500,000 per week which will instantly make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

City has operated with a makeshift “False-9” after the departure of Sergio Aguero and their failed attempt to land England’s Harry Kane last summer.

He will be a second attacking edition after City signed Julián Álvarez from River Plate who will join the squad in the summer as well.

Erling Haaland will give Manchester City an attacking line-up that can only be matched by the likes of Liverpool.

The Merseyside outfit seems to have taken the lead in their recent rivalry with valuable additions of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota to a lineup that already boasted the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohammad Salah.

But the addition of a potent goal-scorer can tip the scales once again as City look to continue their hunt for the elusive Champions League trophy.

Haaland joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020 and has scored 82 goals in just 85 appearances for the club that cannot match the talent that City will offer the 21-year-old.

He scored twice in his last game, a 6-1 thrashing of Wolfsburg on Saturday to end a goal-drought that started in January.

Haaland also has a deeper connection with City with his father Alf-Inge Håland representing the Citizens for three seasons from 2000 to 2003.