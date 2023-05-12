Erling Haaland has earned his first award for his remarkable debut season in England after being named Football Writers’ Association’s (FWA) men’s Player of the Year award.

The Norwegian won the award with a sizeable lead after 72% percent of the first-place votes went in his favour. He beat out Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard who finished second and third respectively while his Man City teammate Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford rounded up the top 5.

Erling Haaland winning the FWA Player of the Year award was seen as a formality after his record-breaking first season in England since moving to Manchester from Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old has scored a remarkable 51 goals for Pep Guardiola’s side including 35 goals in the Premier League, the most the competition has seen in its history. He still has four games left to add to his tally.

He also leads the scoring charts for City in the Champions League with 12 goals in 9 matches as he looks to finally deliver the coveted trophy to the Mancunians as his side chases a historic treble.

Mohammad Salah won the award last year.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Sam Kerr bagged the Women’s Player of the Year award for a second year running.

The duo will be presented with their awards during a ceremony on May 25th.