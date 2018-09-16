Eritrea, Ethiopia sign peace agreement in Saudi Arabia

Observer Report

Jeddah

Eritrea and Ethiopia signed a peace deal on Sunday at a ceremony in Jeddah overseen by King Salman. The agreement officially ends more than 20 years of war between the two countries.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed signed the agreement after arriving in Jeddah on Saturday. King Salman honoured the two leaders with the Order of King Abdulaziz.

The signing ceremony was attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Eritrean and Ethiopian officials. Earlier on Sunday, King Salman received both Afwerki and Ahmed at the Peace Palace in Jeddah.

The Eritrean president and Ethiopian prime minister attended the official reception ceremony, in which the national anthems of the two countries were played, along with the Kingdom’s national anthem. King Salman also greeted the official delegations accompanying both countries.

King Salman then accompanied Afwerki and Ahmed, to the Royal Reception Hall at the Royal Court, where they shook hands with several Saudi dignitaries and senior officials. King Salman also hosted a luncheon for the visiting delegations, says Arab News.

Earlier the King received the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in his office at the Peace Palace in Jeddah on Sunday.

During the meeting, they reviewed developments in the international arena and various efforts aimed at achieving world peace and stability.

The meeting was attended by several Saudi officials, including Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, and the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdullah Al-Maalami.

