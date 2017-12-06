Erdogan warns Trump over US move on Jerusalem

Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned his United States counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday against a possible recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and expressed “grave and deep concern”.

“Mr Trump! Jerusalem is a red line for Muslims,” Erdogan said in a televised speech to his ruling party, warning that if such a move was taken Turkey, which currently holds the chairmanship of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, would call a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and could even “go as far as” cutting its ties with the Jewish state.

Erdogan said that if such a move was made to recognise Jerusalem as Israel´s capital, he would summon a summit of the OIC in Istanbul within five to 10 days “and we would set the entire Islamic world in motion”. Facing dark warnings of a historic misstep and widespread unrest, Trump on Monday delayed a decision on whether to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and move the US embassy there. The White House said Trump would miss a deadline to decide on shifting the embassy from Tel Aviv, after a frantic 48 hours of public warnings from allies and private phone calls between world leaders.

